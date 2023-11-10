UAE to curb export of some goods to Russia — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, November 10. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has agreed to restrict supplies of some goods to Russia as stated by the European Union’s executive, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The European Commission briefed EU ambassadors on the development this week, people familiar with the matter said, adding that Turkey is considering a similar measure. The European Commission and the Turkish trade ministry declined to comment, the agency said.

Bloomberg reported on September 21 that the UAE had been considering introducing special measures of export control for dual-use goods blacklisted by the US and the EU.

The UAE currently uses a list of goods and technologies, over which export control is exercised, though it is limited mainly to petrochemicals. According to Bloomberg sources, the country’s authorities intend to extend the list by adding 45 categories of dual-use goods on similar lists of the US and the EU. As a result, local companies involved in re-export of corresponding products will be obliged to prove that they are meant for civil applications.