Finland’s climate minister suggests banning Russian LNG — newspaper

STOCKHOLM, November 7. /TASS/. Finnish Minister of Climate and the Environment Kai Mykkanen made a proposal to ban imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, the Uutissuomalainen newspaper said.

Mykkanen wants to suggest the ban in view of implementation of gas market measures of the European Union, the newspaper reported. "The package comprises a clause allowing the ban [of gas import] that can be implemented by a member-state if so desires. Naturally, this can be included in national legislation of Finland," the minister said, cited by the newspaper.

LNG imports can be banned during several years after the EU gas market package becomes effective, Mykkanen said. The minister expects negotiations to end by the year-end, the newspaper informed.