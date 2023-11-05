Iran, Belarus agree on supplies of 400,000 potash fertilizers — ambassador

MINSK, November 5. /TASS/. Minsk and Tehran have agreed on supplies of 400,000 tons of Belarusian potash fertilizers to Iran, Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei said on Sunday.

"As for potash fertilizers, I can say that we have a very good contract. We have agreed on supplies of 400,000 tons of potassium fertilizers from Belarus," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the two countries’ companies have held "various talks on supplies of medical preparations and medicines." "We also agreed with the Belarusian side that will be provide our capacities to become a hub for reaching other markets in thirds countries. Our countries maintain good cooperation in the oil and petrochemicals sector," he said.

"Iran and Belarus can supplement each other, cooperate and this way they can withstand these unfair tough economic sanctions our countries are faced with," Sanei stressed.