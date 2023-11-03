Sales of new passenger cars in Russia rise 2.6-fold to 112,238 in October

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia in October 2023 rose 2.6-fold in comparison with the previous month and reached 112,238 cars, Autostat reported.

"In October of this year, 112,238 new passenger cars were sold in our country, which is 2.6-fold more than in the same month of 2022," the report said.

In total, 829,500 new passenger cars were sold in Russia between January and October of this year, representing a 60.1% increase over the previous year.

Avtovaz was first in the sales ranking in October 2023, according to the agency, with a share of slightly over 30% of the Russian market, while a year earlier, the figure was 40%. In quantitative terms, the brand's sales in the reporting month were 34,500 vehicles, which is twice as many as the previous year. In the first ten months of this year, 260,100 cars were sold, which is an increase of 94.2% over the same period previous year.

Chinese brand Haval came in second, with sales tripling in October to 12,800 cars, and 3.2-fold in the first ten months of this year to 82,000.

Chery brand rounds out the top three, increasing sales by 2.8-fold to 10,900 cars in October. This brand sold 94,300 vehicles from January to October, which is 3.6-fold more than the figure for the same period in 2022.

Geely (10,400 cars) and Changan (6,400 cars) were also among the top five brands in terms of sales in October.