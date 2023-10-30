Russia, Syria to cooperate in drug production — ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia and Syria will develop cooperation in the sphere of circulation of pharmaceuticals and medical products, including their manufacturing and supplies, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health told reporters after signing a relevant memorandum.

"The Russian Ministry of Health, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Health of the Syrian Arab Republic are going to develop and expand cooperation within the framework of their competence in the sphere of circulation, including production of pharmaceuticals and medical items, and their supplies in accordance with laws of Russia and Syria - this is stated in the memorandum of cooperation in the sphere of circulation of pharmaceuticals and medical products signed in Moscow," the press service said.

Avenues of cooperation comprise joint scientific developments of new pharmaceuticals and medical products, provision of accessibility of drugs for Russian and Syrian citizens, and implementation of joint investment projects on manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The parties also agree to expand cooperation in probations of medical professionals.

"The memorandum will contribute to development of bilateral ties and mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of circulation, including development and supplies, of pharmaceuticals and medical products on a long-term and stable basis," the press service added.