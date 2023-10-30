EAEU countries’ trade may exceed $100 billion in 2023 — Russian Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2023, according to one of the forecasts, may exceed $100 billion, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the International Customs Forum in Moscow.

"There is a separate forecast that we will exceed 100 billion (dollars in the volume of mutual trade within the EAEU - TASS)," the Deputy Prime Minister said, answering a question from journalists.

As Overchuk noted, at the end of 2022, the volume of mutual trade between the countries of the association reached $84 billion. In his opinion, favorable conditions have been created within the union for interaction between businesses of the five countries.

Currently, the EAEU consists of five states: Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.