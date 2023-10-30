Scientists install twice more satellite trackers on Yamal walruses

TASS, October 30. In the current year, scientists installed 15 satellite trackers on walruses that came to Cape Tiutei-Sale in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. Data obtained during the outgoing year will be presented by April, 2024, the regional government's press service said.

The number of trackers installed in the past season is twice bigger than the number the scientists managed to install a year earlier, the press service added.

"A group of scientists has completed field studies of the walrus population that every year comes to Cape Tiutei-Sale. <...> It was for the first time that scientists managed to install 15 satellite transmitters at a time. This is a record in the observation, and the number of installed transmitters is twice as bigger as the number of transmitters installed a year earlier. The specialists are already receiving information about movements of those marine mammals," the release reads.

The expedition continued for 12 days. During that time, the scientists took 30 genetic samples. The population is up to 5,000 animals. "Like it was in previous years, it is mixed: there are both males and females, and this year the scientists have observed more cubs. Such groups of different sexes and different ages are rare," the press service noted.

Scientists confirm a positive effect from the region's decision to create a nature reserve. Walruses now come out to the Tiutei-Yakha River left bank: it has become quieter there - access for humans is limited. A three-year pilot scientific project to study the rookery has been completed. The scientists will analyze the data obtained during the expedition, and the final report will be presented by April, 2024.

The walrus rookery was discovered for the first time in the fall of 2019. In 2020, Arctic volunteers cleaned up the Tiutei-Yakha River coast: they removed dozens of tons of waste that had remained there from an earlier weather station. In 2021, the region's government and Gazprom initiated a scientific pilot project. In May, Governor Dmitry Artyukhov announced a nature reserve near the Tiutei-Yakhi River.