Gazprom as strong in economic sense as previously - Miller

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Gazprom in the economic sense is as strong as previously and it feels absolutely confident about the future, Chairman of the Management Committee Alexey Miller said in an interview to journalist Pavel Zarubin for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"[We feel] absolutely confident [about the future], and I can say that we feel absolutely confident now as well, and the company continues reliably implementing all its commitments. And I can say that in the economic sense we are as strong as previously," he said.

Earlier reports said that net profit of Gazprom under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) attributable to shareholders amounted to 296.2 bln rubles ($3.09 bln) in 1H 2023 compared to 2.5 trillion rubles ($41.3 bln) in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to the influence of the exchange rate difference amid a decline of the ruble’s exchange rate in the reporting period against the dollar and the euro, the company explained.