Seligdar posts 10% rise in gold production for January-September to 6.2 tons

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Gold production by Seligdar experienced a 10% year-on-year gain to 6.253 tons in January-September 2023, the Russian polymetals company reported.

Ore mining calculated on dry-weight basis decreased by 13% in the first 9 months of 2023 to 9.2 mln tons year-on-year. "The decrease was associated with availability of ore for processing that was mined during outpacing operations in the previous periods," the company said.

Sales of gold produced by the Seligdar Holding companies rose by 18% in the reporting period year-on-year to 4.947 tons, while total sales reached 6.27 tons, up by 50%.

Ore mining grew by 45% in 9M2023 year-on-year to 684,000 tons "driven by the renewal of underground machinery fleet and drilling rigs," Seligdar said. Ore processing went up by 56% compared to the same period of the last year to 671,000 tons due to "the launch of XRT facilities at the both production complexes of the tin division," the company added.

Production of tin in concentrate grew by 17% in 9M2023 year-on-year to 2,321 tons.

Production of tungsten in concentrate improved by 53% to 88 tons "driven by renewal of flotators and the scheelite flotation facility’s attainment of the projected capacity at the processing plant of the Solnechny production complex," according to the report.

Production of copper in concentrate rose by 29% and reached 870 tons due to the commissioning of additional flotators that allowed to increase copper recovery rate.

Seligdar is one of Russia’s largest company in terms of gold and tin reserves with assets in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Orenburg Region, the Altai Region, Buryatia, the Khabarovsk Region and Chukotka.