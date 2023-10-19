Iran’s market of high interest for Russian exporters — official

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The market of Iran is of high interest for Russian exporters, department director of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said at the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum.

"Our bilateral cooperation is based in general on the balance of economic interests of our countries. We see Iran is a growing economy and a growing consumer market in particular, which in its turn is of high interest for our exporters," Pavel Kalmychek said.

There is a vast potential now in place for further development of cooperation between the countries, the official noted. "We are very closely interacting with the government of Iran now to create favorable conditions for further development and business cooperation, to build up the trade turnover," he added.

"We see prospects for increasing joint projects in the sphere of mineral resources extraction," Kalmychek added.

