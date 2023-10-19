Goods for export on full display at Made in Russia Forum in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. An exhibition showcasing goods for export to other countries and innovations from domestic companies has opened at the Made in Russia 2023 international export forum which began in Moscow on Thursday.

The exhibition is broken up into clusters, namely Industry, Environment, Smart City, IT, Medicine, Construction, Agribusiness Machinery, Education and Consumer Goods.

78 companies presented their export products at the display and 108 more are in the Multilanguage electronic directory.

TASS is the general information partner of the Forum.