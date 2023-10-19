Russia to supply over 30 bln cubic meters of gas to China in 2023 — Rosneft CEO

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to supply more than 30 billion cubic meters of gas to China in 2023, Igor Sechin, CEO of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, said on Thursday.

"Russian-Chinese gas cooperation is developing dynamically. This year, Russia’s gas export to China will exceed the all-time high and reach more than 30 billion cubic meters," he told the Russian-Chinese energy business forum.

According to Sechin, the countries are discussing new options for transporting gas from Russia to China, including via Mongolia.

In 2022, Russia exported 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China via the Sila Sibiri gas pipeline. In 2023, gas exports via this pipeline are expected to reach 22 billion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. The pipeline is expected to reach its designed capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025.

Gazprom plans to increase its gas exports to China to 48 billion cubic meters a year in the news few years after it implements the project of pumping gas via the Far Eastern route. Moreover, according to Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, gas supplies to China may amount to nearly 100 billion cubic meters a year if the transit pipeline via Mongolia is taken into account.