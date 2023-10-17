Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics on Tuesday

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed moderate growth for most of Tuesday.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index rose by 0.38% to 3,247.15 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index edged down by 0.02% to 1,046.79 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate increased by 0.30% to 97.7 rubles, the euro rate moved up by 1.02%, to 103.52 rubles, the yuan rate edged up by 0.022%, to 13.32 rubles.

"The Russian stock market traded in a moderate plus for most of Tuesday. The ruble was in no hurry to strengthen, and oil prices remained near $90 per barrel Brent. The environment remains positive for exporter shares," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin. The external background was relatively calm.

"The October ZEW Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index entered the positive zone for the first time since April (2.3 points), being better than expected (-8 points). Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said that the Fed should not increase pressure on the US economy through further increase in rates. In turn, the ECB said that the period of high interest rates in Europe could last for a long time, perhaps until the spring of 2024," the expert added.

Freedom Finance Global predicts that tomorrow the Russian market will also be on the rise in anticipation of positive news from Beijing. On Tuesday, the Belt and Road forum will end in Beijing, in which the heads of Russia and China are taking part.

The company believes that the MOEX index may rise to highs from February 2022 in the area of 3,290 points, and the growth of the RTS index will be limited to annual highs in the area of 1,090 points.

According to a forecast by the BCS world of investments, on October 18, the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,150-3,275 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will fluctuate between 96-98 rubles.