Finance Ministry expects Sber dividends of at least 50% from 2023 net profit

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry expects 2023 dividends from Sberbank to be at least 50% of net profits, Deputy Minister Vladimir Kolychev told reporters.

"50% of net profits. Definitely at least 50 [%]. Maybe more - let’s see. The budget provides for 50%," the official said.

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said at the Eastern Economic Forum in September that the bank had no plans so far within the framework of the new strategy to reduce or increase the dividend distributions level of 50% from net profits under the International Financial Reporting Standards.