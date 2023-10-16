Russia scales up oil, gas supplies to China

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The energy sector is the powerhouse of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The energy segment is the powerhouse of our cooperation in the economy sphere. Supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to China are growing significantly. Russia ranks first among oil suppliers, second among piped gas suppliers, and third as regards liquefied natural gas," Ushakov said.

Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Dmitry Chernyshenko, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and many other high-ranking officials will be members of the Russian delegation during the visit of President Vladimir Putin to China, the official said.

"There will also be a large group from the business," Ushakov noted. Sberbank CEO Herman Gref, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson will be in the delegation along with other senior executives, he added.