MOEX Index rises above 3,200 points for first time since September 7

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose above 3,200 points as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange for the first time since September 7, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.49% at 3,207.86 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.4% at 1,038.25 points.

By 10:28 a.m., the MOEX had extended gains to 0.77% trading at 3,217.01 points, while the RTS was up by 0.64% at 1,040.69 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.13% at 97.36 rubles, the euro was up by 0.32% at 102.48 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.13% at 13.293 rubles as of 10:30 a.m.