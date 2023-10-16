US to propose how to tap profits from frozen Russian assets to EU — Axios

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to make specific proposals aimed at harnessing proceeds from immobilized Russian sovereign assets at meetings with EU finance ministers during her visit to Luxemburg this week, Axios reported on Sunday.

A US official told the US publication that "in Luxembourg this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to encourage European officials to take concrete steps to capture the interest generated on some $200 billion in Russian assets held in European accounts." Although Axios did not elaborate, it said this is how Washington expects to provide new funding for Kiev.

The US Department of the Treasury reported earlier this month that Yellen would arrive in Luxembourg on October 16. She plans to attend the Eurogroup Finance Ministers Meeting there. Yellen "will also work with European partners to coordinate our shared support for Ukraine" and compliance with anti-Russian sanctions.

According to Axios, the Biden administration is exploring what it said were "creative ways" to further support Kiev as Congress currently cannot sign off on additional aid to Ukraine. The Biden administration makes it clear that "there are limits to their ability to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel and fund the government," Axios said.