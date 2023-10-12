Russia, Azerbaijan discussing Tikhoretsk-Baku oil pipeline expansion

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed the opportunity of expanding the Tikhoretsk-Baku oil pipeline for reverse deliveries of oil from Russia to Azerbaijan with Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, the Russian Cabinet’s press service said.

"Issues of broadening cooperation between the two countries in oil and gas, electric power and nuclear power sphere were raised during the meeting with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov. The possibility of expanding the Tikhoretsk-Baku oil pipeline for reverse supplies of Russian oil to Azerbaijan is on the agenda," the press service said.

The parties have also discussed prospects of building up technology cooperation between companies of Russia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the import substitution policy.