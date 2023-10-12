Zarubezhneft to produce 2 mln metric tons of oil per year in Africa by 2030 — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Zarubezhneft is going to produce two million metric tons of oil per year in Africa by 2030, Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Terentyev said at the Russian Energy Week.

"Our strategy determines a fairly modest goal of producing about two million metric tons per year in the African continent by 2030. We are moving steadfastly and consistently to this goal," the senior executive said.

The company is ready to consider geothermal projects in Africa, Terentyev noted. "I would like to mention also our new undertakings. This is geothermal energy in the first instance and we are proactively dealing with it in Kamchatka. I now such potential is also present in Africa, so we are ready to consider such projects," the executive said.

