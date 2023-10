MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia from October 3 to October 9, 2023, reached 0.24%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A week earlier - from September 26 to October 2 - the country reported inflation at 0.21%.

Since the beginning of October, consumer prices in the country have increased by 0.3% and by 4.91% since the beginning of the year.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of October 9, 2023, amounted to 6.25%.