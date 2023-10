MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are discussing an opportunity of opening a dealership and service chain for Aurus cars, according to pre-reads for the intergovernmental commission’s meeting.

"Establishment of a dealership and service network for Aurus executive class cars," the documents read.

The countries are also discussing deliveries of KAMAZ-54901 articulated trucks and Gazel Next trucks adapted to hot climate conditions to Saudi Arabia.