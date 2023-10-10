Six workshops in popular skills training to be opened in Yakutia's Arctic districts

YAKUTSK, October 10. /TASS/. Workshops in popular skills training will be opened in 2023 in the Arctic Training Center's divisions in Yakutia's three Arctic districts, the region's First Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mikhail Prisyazhny told TASS.

"In 2023, we will open six modern workshops in the Arctic Training Center's three divisions to train personnel for the key sectors - under one presidential subsidy," he said.

For example, in the Verkhoyansky District there will be workshops in driving bulldozers, in network and system administration. Specialists in the Zhigansky District will teach fashion technology, photography, and in Tiksi - the operation of unmanned aircraft systems, repair and maintenance of passenger cars.

The Arctic Training Center was established in March 2020 as a merger of training centers in Yakutia's three Arctic districts - Verkhoyansky, Zhigansky and Bulunsky. The institution offers professional training and implements a social project to train the unemployed youth under 35 years of age.

Earlier, TASS reported that a presidential subsidy in the Far East had been used to repair 994 objects and to put into operation 603 objects. By 2025, 168 billion rubles ($1.7 billion) under the program will be allocated for social and economic development projects in the Far Eastern Federal District.