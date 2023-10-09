UN representatives hold contacts on grain deal in Moscow

United Nations, October 10. /TASS/. Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) head Martin Griffiths discuss food and fertilizer exports with Moscow, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, told TASS.

"We can confirm that UNCTAD head Rebeca Grynspan is in Moscow today to attend meetings. OCHA chief Martin Griffiths will be attending all meetings in virtually," Dujarric said. "As we’ve said repeatedly, the Secretary-General continues in his determination to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Rebeca Grynspan and Martin Griffiths' consultations are taking place with this goal in mind," the spokesman added.