Oil price dynamics to depend on length of conflict in Israel — Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Continuation of the oil price growth trend in the situation around Israel will depend on the length of the conflict, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"It is difficult to say here because conflicts of such kind indeed lead to some uncertainties in global markets, including commodity markets. We indeed see oil prices edged up. The time for this trend to continue will probably depend on duration of the conflict situation occurred recently in Israel," Siluanov said.

Brent prices gained 4.1% to about $88 a barrel from the start of hostilities in Israel on October 7.