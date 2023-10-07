Putin to discuss further energy cooperation with Mirziyoyev and Tokayev

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to discuss with the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the prospects for further cooperation in the energy sector.

"My colleagues and I agreed that we will now discuss the prospects. They are serious and significant - in the energy sector as a whole, not only in gas supplies," he added.

Putin added he is optimistic about the future of the strategic alliance between Moscow, Astana, and Tashkent. "The timely implementation of such a large-scale mutually beneficial and socially significant project shows that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are capable of tackling the most complex and ambitious tasks. I am optimistic that our three countries' strategic alliance will continue. It will continue to evolve and deliver solid, tangible results to our peoples," he said this during the event marking the start of Russian gas shipments to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan.