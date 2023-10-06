Transneft to start diesel fuel exports via ports after receiving papers from authorities

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Transneft will start exporting diesel fuel via ports after documents are received from the government, the Energy Ministry and as freight forwarders are ready, the company’s spokesman Igor Dyomin told TASS.

"After receiving necessary papers from the government, the Russian Energy Ministry and when freight forwarders are ready the company will start shipments for export via port infrastructure," he said.

On October 6, the Russian government passed a number of new systemic policies for maintaining stability on the fuel market. Among other things, Russia removed restrictions on export of diesel fuel delivered to seaports by pipeline transport provided that the producer supplies at least 50% of diesel fuel produced to the domestic market.

The Russian cabinet introduced the temporary limitation of gasoline and diesel fuel exports on September 21 to stabilize the domestic market.