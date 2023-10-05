Trade turnover between Russia, Uzbekistan reaches $4.7 bln in 7M 2023

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan amounted to 476.8 bln rubles ($4.7 bln) in January-July 2023, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

"Denis Manturov noted that mutual trade between the countries goes up by an average of 20% annually. Positive dynamics has persisted this year as well, as trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan amounted to 476.8 bln rubles in seven months. Russia is still one of key investors in the Uzbek economy, with Russian companies having invested more than 1 trillion rubles in the development of joint projects on the republic’s territory," according to a statement published by the Russian government following the official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia.

Earlier, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said at a joint meeting of the Uzbek-Russian and Russian-Uzbek business councils that trade turnover between the two countries gained 14.5% in the first seven months of this year in value term, while in physical terms it rose by almost 40%.