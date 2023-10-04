Wholesale fuel prices going down in regions — Novak

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Wholesale fuel prices have dropped in almost all Russian regions after introduction of the export ban, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

The ban on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel positive influenced the domestic market situation and the drop in exchange prices by 16-20% already led to their lowering in the small wholesale segment, the official said. "We see a significant decline in wholesale petroleum product prices in almost all Russian regions. This is the criteria, the result needed to be achieved," Novak said.

The Russian government introduced the temporary limit of gasoline and diesel fuel exports to stabilize the domestic market from September 21.