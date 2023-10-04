Russia’s oil and gas revenues up 15% in September

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s budget revenues from the oil and gas sector rose by 15% in September month-on-month to 739.9 bln rubles ($7.4 bln), according to figures provided by the Finance Ministry.

In January-September 2023 those revenues reached 5.576 trillion rubles ($56 bln).

The increase in September revenues was mainly due to the mineral extraction tax, which brought 1.087 trillion rubles ($10.9 bln) to the Russian budget (up by 24% compared with August). Budget revenues from collection of the export duty also rose - by 35% to 105.9 bln rubles ($1 bln).