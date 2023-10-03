Ghana approves Pecan field development plan

ABU DHABI, October 3. /TASS/. The government of Ghana has approved the development plan for the Pecan field at the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block, deputy energy minister of the country Herbert Krapa told reporters on the sidelines of the ADIPEC oil and gas conference.

"Pecan [project] has been approved by the government," the deputy minister said. The official made no comment on whether the final investment decision on the project had already been made.

Pecan Energies holds a stake of 50% in the DWT/CTP block and is the project operator. Russia’s Lukoil entered the project in March 2014. The deal was completed in October 2015. The stake of the Russian company is estimated at 38%.