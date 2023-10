MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market started trading on Monday with a growth of the main indices, but by the evening it still showed negative dynamics.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index fell by 0.03% to 3,132.33 points, and the RTS dollar index fell by 1.53% to 992.18 points.

The dollar increased by 1.79% to 99.76 rubles, the euro - by 1.6% to 104.95 rubles, and the yuan - by 0.107% to 13.6 rubles.