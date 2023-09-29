Air transportation of Russian passengers rises by 11% to 42 mln people over summer

PSKOV, September 29. /TASS/. Air transportation of Russian passengers increased by 11% to 42 mln people in summer, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"According to Rosstat, this summer passenger transportation by air increased by 11% (from 37.8 mln to 42 mln people - TASS), by inland water transport - by 9% (from 6.5 mln to 7.1 mln people - TASS), buses - by 5.8% (from 2.739 mln to 2.897 mln people), long-distance railway transport - by 7% (from 48 mln to 51.3 mln people - TASS)," the minister said.

Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said earlier that according to preliminary estimates, Russian air carriers ramped up transportation by 12% year on year in January - August 2023 to 70.8 mln passengers. "According to preliminary estimates, Russian airlines carried 70.8 mln passengers as of the end of eight months of 2023, which is 12% more than in the like period of 2022," the regulator informed.