Russia’s gasoline output rises by 1.6%, diesel - by 6.5% in August

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia increased the volume of gasoline production by 1.6% in August 2023 compared to the same period last year to 3.829 mln tons, while the production of diesel fuel increased by 6.5% to 7.694 mln tons, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In January - August, the production of motor gasoline increased by 3.4% in annual terms, amounting to 29.4 mln tons, diesel fuel - by 6.8% to 59.6 mln tons.

Production of coke and oil products in August 2023 increased by 1.7% compared to August 2022, while over 8 months the figure increased by 4.5%.

In August, 1.4 mln tons of liquefied propane and butane were produced (-4.7% compared to July).

Diesel fuel is one of the main export goods of Russia, it was supplied mainly to European countries, while gasoline is consumed mostly in Russia.

Since February 10, there has been an embargo by Western countries, including the EU, on the supply of petroleum products from Russia.