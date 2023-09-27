Transneft, Kazakhstan sign agreement on transit of oil through Russia for 2024

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Transneft and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement on transit of Kazakh oil through Russia for 2024, the Russian company said in a statement following its delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan.

"An agreement on providing services on transit of Kazakh oil through Russian territory for 2024 and a revised memorandum on cooperation between Transneft and KazTransOil were signed following the talks," the statement reads.

Kazakh oil flows through Russia via Makhachkala in the direction of Novorossiysk, as well as through the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline gets into Transneft’s main system, with volumes further on distributed in the direction of the ports of Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, as well as for transit via Druzhba to Germany.

During the visit a meeting between Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held. "At the meeting the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the area of transportation of energy resources and, in particular, the state and prospects of cooperation within activities of Caspian Pipeline Consortium were discussed," the company said.