MOEX Index up 0.99%, RTS Index up 1.2% as Friday’s trading closes

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. At the end of the week, Russian stock indices managed to show corrective growth after several days of decline.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index increased by 0.99% to 3,049.07 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 1.20% to 999.99 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate increased by 0.27% to 96.17 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.67% to 102.54 rubles, the yuan rate rose by 0.34% to 13.15 rubles.

Oil prices turned green, aiming for $95 per barrel of Brent.

On Friday, the growth leaders of the stock market were shares of Polymetal (+7.3%). The leaders of the decline were shares of Rusal (-1.9%).

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments, on September 25, the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,000-3,125 points, at the dollar-to-ruble is expected between 94 and 97 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX index will again move in the corridor of 3,000-3,100 points, the dollar exchange rate will fluctuate in the range of 95-97 rubles, the euro rate will be within 102-104 rubles, the yuan rate will vary between 12.9 and 13.5 rubles.