Russia’s Customs Service transfers around $46.8 bln to budget in January-August

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Customs Service transferred around 4.5 trillion rubles ($46.8 bln) to the budget in January-August, with an annual plan of 6.5 trillion rubles ($67.56 bln), acting chief of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov told reporters.

I can give you the current figure - 4.5 trillion [rubles], possibly a little more, in collected payments to the federal budget," he said.

According to Davydov, the service is confident in meeting its September plan of 555 bln rubles ($5.7 bln), and even aims to slightly surpass it.