Kremlin sees government’s decision to limit gasoline and diesel exports as timely

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Limiting gasoline and diesel exports from Russia is a timely measure, it will last as long as necessary to ensure fuel market stability, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The government took the necessary measures in a timely manner. How long will they last? As long as it takes to ensure market stability," he said.

Peskov also stressed there were no reasons for "social explosions" caused by increased fuel prices, and that the Russian government was merely doing its job. "This is routine government work - ensuring the fuel market stability. The government is performing its duties," he concluded.

Russia introduced restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel from September 21. The government introduced a number of exceptions. In particular, restrictions do not apply to supplies from Russia to the EAEU as part of indicative balances or protocols under intergovernmental agreements, export of fuel under intergovernmental agreements or as part of humanitarian assistance by government decision, transit of fuel, supplies to Russia’s military outside the country, as well as fuel to support the activities of Baikonur and Spitsbergen.

Restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel will help curb "gray" exports, saturate the domestic market, and may also lead to an additional reduction in prices, an official from the Energy Ministry told reporters on Thursday.