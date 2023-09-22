Erdogan states wish to discuss resumption of grain deal with Putin

ANKARA, September 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would like to discuss the resumption of the grain deal with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as he considers it a realistic scenario, the Turkish leader told the coutry’s media in New York.

"Is there a possibility now that the grain deal will be resumed? We hope so. We will discuss it with Mr. Putin. In other words, I hope we will gradually increase [grain supplies via the corridor]," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Anadolu state agency.

The Black Sea Initiative grain deal was a set of agreements reached in Istanbul in July 2022 for ensuring a safe corridor for ships carrying Ukrainian grain as well as Russian agricultural exports. After several extensions, it was terminated starting July 18 at Russia’s initiative when Moscow notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN of its objections to further extending the deal. Putin pointed out earlier that the Russia-related provisions of the deal were never implemented, despite the United Nations’ efforts, and the bulk of Ukrainian grain exports had gone to wealthy Western countries, contrary to the original intent of the deal to provide grain to needy countries, particularly in Africa. Still, Moscow has stated that it was ready to resume the grain deal promptly once its Russia-related provisions were implemented.