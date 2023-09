MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.13% from September 12 to 18, 2023, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In the previous week, from September 5 to 11, inflation in Russia was at the same level.

Consumer prices grew by 0.32% since the beginning of September, and by 4.03% year-to-date.

In annual terms inflation reached 5.64% as of September 18, 2023 (according to the calculations using this and last year’s daily average as of the same dates).