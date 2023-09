MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank expects lending rates in the country to slow down in coming weeks in response to the key rate hike, the regulator’s Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said.

"We believe that in coming weeks the updated information will show a slowdown of lending growth rates, which is necessary for lowering the price pressure," he said.

The Central Bank’s board of directors decided to raise the key rate by 100 basis points to 13% per annum last week.