Deputy Prime Minister denies fuel shortage in Russia

TYUMEN, September 20. /TASS/. There is currently no fuel shortage in Russia, all problems with filling the market have been resolved, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF Industrial Energy Forum.

"The work does not stop for a single day to produce fuel and ensure its supply to various regions. We do not have a fuel shortage. The balance of production shows that we are producing more this year than last year," he said.

Nevertheless, he admitted that there were some problems with logistics in summer.

"Indeed, there were moments related to the fact that the oil refinery was late from repair (the Astrakhan gas processing plant - TASS). In July-August of this year there was a logistics failure. But these issues are being resolved in the working mode at the Energy Ministry, Russian Railways, regions and so on," Novak explained.

He attributed the increase in fuel prices to an increase in the cost of prices for petroleum products on the global market, as well as to the depreciation of the ruble against the dollar.

About forum

The TNF Industrial and Energy Forum (formerly the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum) is the main industry platform in Russia, bringing together suppliers and customers to find and implement joint solutions in the energy sector. The forum takes place from September 18 to 21 in Tyumen. It is expected to receive more than 10,000 guests. The forum brings together more than 80 events, 700 representatives of oil and gas companies. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.