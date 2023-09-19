MC-21 aircraft may receive several modifications — head of Yakovlev Design Bureau

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The MC-21 aircraft may receive several modifications, Andrey Boginsky, General Director of the Yakovlev Design Bureau, said in an interview with TASS. He added that the specific modifications are now on the stage of discussion

Yakovlev Design Bureau is a Russian aircraft designer and manufacturer, which is controlled by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

"We have an understanding of the niches that are now occupied by the SJ 100 and MC-21-300. Now, with the participation of shareholders, we are discussing the forks that will form the basis of the strategy of Yakovlev PJSC and the civilian division as a whole - where to go next: make the MC-21-200 or MC-21-400. We can find answers to these questions after a broad and deep analysis, and we will also take into account the capabilities of our suppliers. For example, without new engines we will not make the car more powerful. Perhaps next year we will have such an understanding we will have it and we will be ready to announce the further strategy," Boginsky noted.

MC-21 is a promising medium-range civil aircraft. It can carry from 163 to 211 passengers. The aircraft received its basic certificate late in 2021 and made the first flight with a Russian-made composite wing in December 2022.

Earlier, UAC General Director Yuri Slyusar told TASS that the MC-21 aircraft could receive a long-range version that could make a non-stop flight from at least Moscow to Vladivostok.