Installation of first heated public transport shelters in Norilsk to be completed in 2024

KRASNOYARSK, September 19. /TASS/. The program to install heated transport shelters in Norilsk is due to be completed in 2024, aide to Norilsk's mayor, Alexey Yakovlev, told TASS.

Earlier, the city announced a program to install heated transport shelters at busy routes in the polar city, where in winter the air temperature drops below minus 50 degrees. The program began in 2019, as the city installed three first shelters.

"We have planned 23 transport shelters for 2023, and 17 for 2024," the official said. "We will have 105 transport shelters of the kind, and further on we will continue to install them depending on technical opportunities, and requests from passengers."

As many as 65 heated transport shelters have been installed in Norilsk so far, he added. The city will be installing heated shelters at the routes, where more than 100 people use the transport.

Norilsk is among the world's northernmost cities. Its population is more than 180,000.