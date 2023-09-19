Trade between Georgia and Russia up by 15% year-on-year in January-August to over $1.6 bln

TBILISI, September 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia increased by 15% year on year from January to August exceeding $1.6 billion, according to Georgia’s national statistics service.

Russia ranks second among Georgia's largest trading partners. Over the eight months of this year, its share in the volume of foreign trade amounted to 12%.

In January-August, exports of goods from Georgia to Russia amounted to about $462 mln, which is an increase of 15.3%, imports exceeded $1.2 bln, which is up 14.7%.

In the reporting period, Georgia's leading trading partner Turkey - trade turnover with this country exceeded $1.9 billion, which is 9.5% up year-on-year. The United States ranked third with trade turnover exceeding $1.2 bln (up 53% year-on-year). Other key trade partners were China (more than $1 bln), Azerbaijan ($979 mln) and Armenia ($811.1 mln).

In January-August, total foreign trade turnover of Georgia amounted to more than $14 billion (an increase of 16.8% year-on-year). Exports amounted to more than $4 billion (an increase of 14.4%), and imports - more than $9.9 billion (an increase of 17.8%). The negative balance of foreign trade for eight months of this year exceeded $5.8 billion.