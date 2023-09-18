Ukraine filed complaints to WTO against nations that banned agricultural imports

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ukraine filed complaints with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia for banning imports of its agricultural products.

Yulia Sviridenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy noted that Ukraine has filed complaints with WTO to hold consultations with Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary. According to her, exporters have already suffered and continue to suffer enormous losses as a result of the three countries' unilateral ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products due to downtime, additional costs, and the inability to fulfill foreign trade contracts.

Sviridenko stressed that the Ukrainian side also believes that unilateral trade measures by EU member states are unacceptable.

In response to Ukraine's threats to file a complaint with the WTO over the embargo imposed by these countries on the import of Ukrainian grain, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland decided to withdraw from the work of the European Commission's (EC) Coordination Platform on Ukrainian grain supply issues.