Russian Finance Ministry makes coupon payment for Eurobonds mature in 2023, 2043

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry has fully honored obligations on payment of coupon yield on Eurobonds mature in 2023 and 2043, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository) has received funds to pay the coupon yield on Eurobonds of international bond loans of the Russian Federation with maturity in 2023 in the amount of 297 bln rubles (equals to $3 bln), and with maturity in 2043 totaling 4.3 bln rubles (an equivalent of $44.1 mln)," the ministry said.