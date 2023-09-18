Russian stocks close in the red on Monday

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Monday as the MOEX Index lost 0.55% to 3,135.18 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index slipped by 0.45% to 1,024.52 points.

The dollar exchange rate decreased by 0.26% by the end of the day to 96.54 rubles, the euro rose by 0.12% to 103.05 rubles, while the yuan edged down by 0.05% to 13.205 rubles, according to trading data.

BCS Investment World projects the MOEX Index at 3,130-3,150 points on September 19, while the dollar-ruble range is expected at 96.5-96.7 rubles. Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index at 3,100-3,200 points on Tuesday, the dollar to ruble pair is projected at 95-97 rubles, the euro to ruble pair - at 102-104 rubles, while the yuan-ruble pair - at 12.9-13.5 rubles.