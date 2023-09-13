Projects with over $2.07 bln of investments planned for Russky Island

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Projects with investments of more than 200 bln rubles ($2.07 bln) are planned to be implemented on Russky Island in Russia’s Primorsky Territory until 2030, First Vice-Governor - Chairman of the Government of the Primorsky Territory Vera Shcherbina told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Since May of this year, Russky Island has become even more attractive for investors - in addition to the special administrative region, the free port of Vladivostok and the innovative scientific and technological center "Russky", from now on there is another preferential regime - a priority development territory. The plans include implementing more than 40 large investment projects with a total investment volume of more than 200 bln rubles and the creation of more than 12,000 jobs until 2030," she said.

She noted that the island is a unique territory with great potential for development in the fields of science, technology, tourism, and business infrastructure. The authorities are trying to build an integrated approach to the development of the island, paying attention to environment, history, and public opinion.

