Yakutia's business residents invest $16 million in Russian Arctic zone

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Residents of the Russian Federation's Arctic zone invested in Yakutia projects 1.5 billion rubles ($16 million), Yakutia's First Deputy Prime Minister Kirill Bychkov said.

"16 companies have received the status of the Arctic zone's business residents. <…> They have invested already 1.5 billion [rubles], offered almost 200 jobs," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum, adding the local businesses plan another 600 jobs.

Yakutia has advance-development territories - Yakutia, and South Yakutia. Their total investments are planned at about 130 billion rubles ($1.4 billion), where almost 100 billion rubles ($1.07 billion) have been invested, and more than 9.000 jobs have been offered.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is running in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the forum's general information partner.