Yuan exchange rate drops to its lowest level since December 2007 against US dollar

BEIJING, September 7. /TASS/. The yuan's exchange rate against the US dollar fell to its lowest level since late 2007 after the bell rang to signal the end of trading on Thursday, according to data posted by Sina company.

The yuan's exchange rate against the dollar dropped to 7.3275 yuan, which is equivalent what it was trading at in December 2007. The maximum value for September 7 is 7.3299 yuan and the minimum is 7.3150 yuan.

The yuan's official exchange rate as announced by the People’s Bank of China stood at 7.3-7.4 yuan per dollar in late 2007.